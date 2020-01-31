Public health inspectors on sick-out

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Parish manager for St James Public Health Services Lennox Wallace says the industrial action taken by public health inspectors has forced authorities to cancel several services, including food handlers' clinics.

He stressed, however, that the parish's ports of entry are not negatively impacted.

“The most important thing is that our two ports of entry, our air and sea ports, are adequately protected, and as we grapple with the situation we hope that our public health inspectors, who mean so much to us in the parish, will get well soon, and that we go back to normalcy,” said Wallace.

More than 85 per cent of the parish's public health inspectors have joined their colleagues across the island in taking industrial action over unsatisfactory wages.

The approximately 500 inspectors have called in sick, according to the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI), which represents them.

Wallace said contingency plans have been put in place if the public health inspectors in St James continue to be ill today and over the weekend.

“We have made contingency plans, in case those persons continue to be ill. I do not know the ailment, but for tomorrow (today) and over the weekend, we would have put in some contingency as other public health administrators are on the field for sure, to ensure that our ports of entry and other important areas are covered,” Wallace explained.

— Mark Cummings