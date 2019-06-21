Public urged to observe protocol for state funeral

THE state funeral for the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga will include several ceremonial rites and protocols in keeping with other occasions formally denoted as State events, which the public has been asked to observe.

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will handle the ceremonials for the funeral, which will be held on Sunday, June 23, at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive, Kingston, starting at noon. Interment will follow at the National Heroes Park.

Seaga will be honoured with a 19-gun salute at National Heroes' Park, with the rounds at approximately one-minute intervals.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has advised that national honours, service decorations or medals should be worn by the recipients on the day.

“On a daytime occasion, such as Mr Seaga's funeral, the full-size badge should be worn, and not the miniature replica, which is properly worn at formal evening State events only,” the OPM said.

Sedate colours and modest attire are suggested. It is traditional that men wearing neckties should select black, dark blue or other dark conservative ties with subdued patterns.

Women should dress appropriately with corresponding conservative colours.

Uniformed officers from organisations, such as St John Ambulance, Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides, and Cadets, should wear black crepe or cloth armbands on the left sleeves.

As the coffin leaves the cathedral, the guard of honour, mounted by one of the battalions of the Jamaica Regiment, will give a general salute, during which persons present should stand silently to attention.

During the walking procession to the National Heroes' Park, when the gun carriage draws abreast of spectators along the route, those in plain clothes should stand silently at attention, and remove headdress if worn. Uniformed personnel should come to attention.

All civilians should remain on the outer boundaries of the uniformed street liners and follow the instructions given by the Marshalls throughout the procession.

During the 19-gun salute for Seaga, all persons should behave appropriately and respectfully in both sound and movement, said the OPM.