Puerto Rico to remain on lockdown until May 3
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC) — The Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez says the territory will remain on lockdown until May 3, in an effort to curb the number of COVID-19 cases.
The announcement, made by Vazquez on the weekend, is one of the strictest measures taken in a jurisdiction of the United States.
According to the governor, non-essential businesses will remain closed and people have to remain indoors from 9:00 pm to 5:00 pm, only leaving to buy food, medicine or go to the bank.
However, she lifted all licence plate restrictions and said hardware stores and car repair shops can operate twice a week on limited schedules.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Lorenzo Gonzales reminded the public to continue wearing face masks on entering any business place as the peak of cases is not expected until early next month.
“We cannot lower our guard,” he said. “We have not seen the worst of it.”
The lockdown was first implemented on March 15, and the extension announced Saturday is raising concerns about its impact on an island struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria and from a string of recent strong earthquakes amid a 13-year recession.
Puerto Rico has reported more than 780 confirmed cases and at least 42 deaths, including that of a paediatrician and a couple of people in their early 40s with no prior health conditions.
More than 1,300 test results are pending, and nearly 900 police officers have been placed in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy