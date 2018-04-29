Putting Cuba's election system into focus

MUCH has been said and published by the foreign media about the recently concluded general elections in Cuba and the designation of Mr Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez as President of the Councils of States and Ministers, succeeding Army General Raul Castro.

A lot more has been written on Cuba´s electoral system, at times with not-so-accurate information leading to biased articles or comments.

The Cuban election system is different from others around the world, and it is relatively young institutionally. Established in the 1976 Constitution, which took effect on February 24, 1976, the People's Power structure has been in place for more than 40 years.

Unity is among the main elements that characterise elections in Cuba as it is essential to maintain our nation's independence. The country is led by a single party that is not electoral in nature, it does not nominate candidates, but serves as the guiding force in state affairs and society.

Last April 18th, the National Assembly of People's Power was constituted, with 605 representatives elected by the people and representing all provinces and municipalities. It is the second in the world with the largest presence of women with 53.22 per cent and it has a representation of black and mixed-race legislators of 40.49 per cent.

In the case of the Council of State, the average age decreased to 54 years, and 77.4 per cent of its members were born after the triumph of the Revolution. Three women were elected vice- presidents of the Council of State, two of them of black race, not only for being black, but for their virtues and qualities, which is a further demonstration of the fulfilment of the objectives of the Revolution.

The fact that today Cuba has a new president is not only the result of an electoral process. There is a great deal of responsibility and symbolism in this transition from one historical generation to another, which was not forged in the Sierra but has risen to the occasion to preserve the victory, without losing the way, to found, transform and triumph.

Speaking of newly-elected President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Army General Raul Castro has explained that “his rise to the highest state and governmental responsibility of the nation has not been the result of chance or haste. In his gradual promotion to higher positions (…) it was ensured the transition through different party and governmental responsibilities with intentionality and foresight, so that he would acquire a level of comprehensive training that, together with his personal qualities, would allow him to successfully assume the leadership of our state and government, and later the highest responsibility in the Party”.

Furthermore, there is much humility in those who leave to others the leadership of the great work of the Revolution to which they have given their all to now accompany those bearing the crucial responsibility, in Raúl Castro's case, as the highest authority in the political vanguard.

In President Díaz-Canel own words: “Raúl, who firmly prepared, steered, and led this process of generational continuity, without attachment to positions and responsibilities, with a high sense of duty and the historic moment, with serenity, maturity, confidence, revolutionary resolve, with altruism and modesty, remains through legitimacy and his own merit at the forefront of the political vanguard”.

Cuban people and Government remain committed to the social and economic development of the country and to the same fundamental principles that have guided us all up to the present. And such and as it was stated by President Diaz-Canel: “We will continue to live on, with a sense of the historic moment, changing everything that must be changed; emancipating ourselves on our own and through our own efforts; challenging powerful dominant forces in and beyond the social and national arena; defending the values in which we believe at the price of any sacrifice; with modesty, selflessness, altruism, solidarity, and heroism; fighting with courage, intelligence and realism; never lying or violating ethical principles, and the deep conviction that Fidel transmitted to us with his concept of Revolution.

Her Excellency Inés Fors Fernández is Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Jamaica.