PwC donates computers to help UTech online students

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Jamaica yesterday donated laptops to the University of Technology, Jamaica. The laptops will help to meet the pressing needs of students who may lack this critical tool as they adapt to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here Leighton McKnight (left), PwC Jamaica territory leader, hands over the computers to Professor Colin Gyles, acting UTech president. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

