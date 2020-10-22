PwC donates laptops to 3 KC students

PwC Jamaica yesterday donated laptop computers to three Kingston College students. One of the three, Noeem McKenzie (second left), is seen here checking out the device after the presentation was made by Leighton McKnight (second right), PwC's territory leader. Also examining the specifications of the computers are KC Principal Dave Myrie (right) and Hamlin Pagon, KC old boy and member of the David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Foundation. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

