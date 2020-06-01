PwC donates laptops to UWI

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Jamaica has donated 20 laptops to The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona. The donation will support the university and its students who do not have devices which are now necessary for remote learning, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

