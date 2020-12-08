PwC donates tablets to Holy Trinity High

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partners yesterday donated 40 tablets to staff and students of Holy Trinity High School in downtown, Kingston. Here, students (front, from left) Shaniel Hall, Kyla Loague, and Robert Butler, along with Vice-Principal Beneze Barker-Dunn (right) accept the much-needed alcatel and Logic tablets from PwC partners Gail Moore (left), Bruce Scott (second left), and Paul Williams (second right). Joining them are Holy Trinity Vice-Principal Ivy Reid (third left, back row), and Principal Rev Carl F Clarke (fourth left, back row). (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

