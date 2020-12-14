Qmall's virtual craft fair gets going today

A number of local merchants have signed up to participate in a virtual craft show being hosted by e-commerce platform Qmall under the theme 'Shop in Peace, Ship the Joy'.

The craft show gets under way today and will run until Saturday. It will feature some of the best local artisans, makers, designers and entrepreneurs offering a wide range of handmade items which could make the perfect gifts for Christmas.

The handmade items will include paintings, craft, jewellery, beauty and health products, designer clothing and much more.

Along with the wide range of products that will be offered, shoppers can expect prizes, giveaways and special discounts.

Merchants who are participating in the craft show will be given the chance to speak about their products which will also be promoted on all of Qmall's social media platforms. Customers will also be able to engage with merchants about their products.

Qmall is the first comprehensive e-commerce platform specifically geared towards Jamaican and Caribbean vendors to provide a worldwide reach. The platform promotes entrepreneurship and offers a wider market reach for all small and medium-sized businesses.

Qmall helps businesses reduce capital costs by providing a virtual store front especially for those who want the option of not having to maintain a physical location. There is no cost to sign up to the platform.

The e-commerce platform also accepts payments via a range of credit cards and prepaid debit. In addition, the platform is the only one in the Caribbean that facilitates mobile money transactions, through Quisk which is a mobile money solution.

Quisk opens opportunity for persons of all income levels, particularly those who do not have a credit card, to engage in e-commerce.

To access this craft show people simply need to log onto shoqmall.com/craftshow and get a free e-ticket.

Qmall is owned and operated by Advanced Integrated Systems, the leading technology provider in Jamaica, offering solutions in the financial and health sectors.