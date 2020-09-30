Qualifying for a US visa interview waiver

Q: My non-immigrant B1/B2 visa expired over a year ago. Would it still qualify for an interview waiver?

A: The non-immigrant visa unit is now processing interview waivers for individuals who were previously issued a full-validity B1/B2 visa, which is either still valid or expired less than 24 months ago.

Individuals older than 79 years of age or younger than 14 years of age may also qualify for a waiver of interview. Eligibility for an interview waiver will be determined as an applicant goes through the process of scheduling an appointment online.

Q: I have not been able to schedule an interview for a visa this year. Is my MRV fee still valid?

A: The US Mission to Jamaica understands that many visa applicants have paid the visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment.

We are working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as soon and as safely as possible, but cannot give a date by which these non-immigrant visa services will resume.

In the meantime, the validity of your payment (known as the MRV fee) extends until December 31, 2021. This will allow most visa applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee.

Those who have previously purchased a fee receipt and either had their appointment cancelled or been unable to schedule a date, will be contacted automatically. Please continue to monitor our communications via our embassy website, appointment website, and social media for information on when we will return to routine visa operations.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov