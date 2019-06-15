Quarrel over cup ends in death
A fight over a cup on Thursday resulted in a man being stabbed to death by his brother, according to the police.
Superintendent Robert Gordon of the Kingston Central Police Division told the Jamaica Observer that the police were investigating the homicide, which took place at 5 Connolley Avenue.
Gordon said the deceased, 24-year-old Nurvine Fagan, visited the premises, where he once called home, at about 9:00 am Thursday when an argument developed between him and his younger brother, whom he claimed was using a cup that belonged to him.
Police reported that shortly after, the younger brother went outside the house and Fagan allegedly took up a knife and followed him.
While the brothers were outside they got into an altercation and a struggle ensued. Fagan subsequently received a wound to his lower abdomen. He died on the spot.
When the Observer visited their home a female relative said she was heading to the police station and was unable to speak with the media.
“I can't tell you anything; I was not here,” the woman said before leaving in a motor car.
Another woman present at the scene was also not forthcoming with information.
The younger brother was detained by the police.
— Racquel Porter
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy