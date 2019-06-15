Quarrel over cup ends in death

A fight over a cup on Thursday resulted in a man being stabbed to death by his brother, according to the police.

Superintendent Robert Gordon of the Kingston Central Police Division told the Jamaica Observer that the police were investigating the homicide, which took place at 5 Connolley Avenue.

Gordon said the deceased, 24-year-old Nurvine Fagan, visited the premises, where he once called home, at about 9:00 am Thursday when an argument developed between him and his younger brother, whom he claimed was using a cup that belonged to him.

Police reported that shortly after, the younger brother went outside the house and Fagan allegedly took up a knife and followed him.

While the brothers were outside they got into an altercation and a struggle ensued. Fagan subsequently received a wound to his lower abdomen. He died on the spot.

When the Observer visited their home a female relative said she was heading to the police station and was unable to speak with the media.

“I can't tell you anything; I was not here,” the woman said before leaving in a motor car.

Another woman present at the scene was also not forthcoming with information.

The younger brother was detained by the police.

— Racquel Porter