Questions for cops

THE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is to question the police involved in an incident which left 31-year-old Ricardo Humphrey nursing a broken jaw, broken nose bridge and without four of his front teeth.

The police have claimed that Humphrey was injured when he fell while he was resisting arrest during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

But he has alleged that he was beaten savagely by the cops who took offence to his failure to heed their instructions to stop using indecent language.

On Tuesday, Humphrey and family members reported the incident to INDECOM, which is mandated to investigate allegations of excessive use of force by members of the security forces.

Yesterday, an INDECOM official told the Jamaica Observer that a statement had been collected from Humphrey and other persons who claimed to have witnessed the incident on Petoria Road in Kingston 13.

According to the INDECOM official, notice will now be served on the police to provide statements.

Humphrey's family has reported that about 3 o'clock Saturday morning he was in a heated exchange with a woman at his house on Petoria Road, metres from a police checkpoint in the St Andrew South Police Division where a state of emergency was imposed on Sunday.

The family said a member of the police team accosted Humphrey and chided him for his use of indecent language ,and an argument developed.

It is alleged that the policeman struck Humphrey in the face before putting him in handcuffs and indicating that he was being charged for the use of indecent language and resisting arrest.

When family members next saw him he was being treated at the Kingston Public Hospital.

Humphrey, who works on a garbage truck, has since been released from the hospital and is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges of indecent language and resisting arrest.

– Arthur Hall