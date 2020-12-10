R Hotel rooftop restaurant rebrands as District 5

The New Kingston-based R Hotel has rebranded its rooftop restaurant to the contemporary and chic District 5.

District 5, which features Brian Lumley as executive chef, has revamped the entire R Hotel dining experience.

“We left no stone unturned when conceptualising and executing the plans for District 5. We have paired one of Jamaica's best and most innovative chefs, Brain Lumley, with a great location, overlooking New Kingston, and excellent customer service,” said R Hotel General Manager Alexander Pike.

According to Pike, some of the features District 5 diners can look forward to include spacious open-air dining, fun and interactive themed nights, and an eclectic mix of Caribbean and global cuisines.

“Even better, you don't have to be a guest of the hotel to enjoy all it has to offer,” added Pike.

Co-owner of the hotel, Joe Bogdanovich, explained the vision behind the rebranding.

“We wanted to bring elements of Jamaica's vibrant culture and music to the restaurant. As a lover of Jamaican food and entertainment, I wanted to create a superior service experience that would perfectly blend all those factors together, while adding value to Brand Jamaica and the country's tourism industry.”

Bogdanovich said foodies can look out for announcements on the dates for the District 5 soft launch.