Race to replace UK's May kicks off

LONDON, England (AFP) — The contest to replace Theresa May as Britain's next leader heated up yesterday, with candidates lining up to define themselves against the “bluff and bluster” of frontrunner Boris Johnson.

Eleven Conservative MPs are vying to succeed May, who quit as the party's leader on Friday over her failure to take Britain out of the European Union (EU) on time.

She remains prime minister until her replacement is chosen, likely in late July, and whoever it is will automatically enter Downing Street.

The race is dominated by Britain's looming EU exit on October 31, with leading Brexiteer Johnson, the former foreign secretary, among those talking tough on the need to renegotiate the divorce terms or leave without a deal.

The bombastic former London mayor has been keeping a low public profile but is campaigning hard behind the scenes, and his rivals tacitly acknowledged he is the one to beat.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who is battling a scandal over his admission that he took cocaine, jeered Johnson for shunning the limelight.

“We need someone who has been tested in the heat of battle, not someone who will hide in their bunker,” said Gove, who also criticised Johnson directly for his newly announced proposal of cutting taxes for the rich.

Gove, whose decision to run for the premiership three years ago scuppered Johnson's chances then, attacked his party colleague's hard-line Brexit policy saying it could lead to the Opposition Labour Party winning power.

At his own campaign launch, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt also lambasted the gaffe-prone Johnson, presenting himself as a “serious leader” for “serious times”.

Hunt opposed Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum but said that the Conservatives — under pressure from populist eurosceptic Nigel Farage's new party — must deliver on the result or face “annihilation” in the next election.

He received a boost with the endorsement of eurosceptic Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, although he is likely to anger some in the ruling party by refusing to rule out another Brexit delay.

Former Brexit minister Dominic Raab, meanwhile, warned that Britain's EU exit would not happen with “bluff and bluster”.