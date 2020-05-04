RADA to help COVID-hit seniors in farming

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The agricultural sector has been facing great uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has been further compounded by the ongoing drought conditions. However, senior citizens in the sector are expected to see some relief soon as plans are currently underway to provide much-needed assistance, and prepare them for the post-COVID-19 period.

“In response to the current situation and to further empower the seniors, dialogue has begun with RADA [Rural Agricultural Development Authority] and private entities to ascertain methods of mitigating the effects of the drought seniors have been experiencing islandwide,” said Ruth Stennett, programme organiser for Income Security, an organisation that falls under the portfolio of the National Council for Senior Citizens.

She further stated that, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic wherein seniors and children fall within the category of the vulnerable and must stay home, a backyard initiative is being planned.

“This will engage both youths and seniors who will work together on gardening projects,” she stated.

Stennett noted that the post-pandemic restructuring programme, which involves the Youth Engaging Seniors (YES!) and the Get Elders Trained (GET) farming competitions, will commence later this month. She believes the initiatives will empower the nation as seniors pass down their knowledge of agriculture to the youths, who in turn will share modern techniques with them.

“The long-term effect will see more youths participating in agriculture and seniors applying more modern techniques in farming,” she said, pointing out that most of the seniors had sold off their produce before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and were preparing for the planting season.

In light of this, she said, focus was being placed on getting farmers ready for the post-pandemic period, explaining that, “beyond the pandemic there is the need for the application of climate-smart techniques and practices, proper documentation of the farming process, use of technology, marketing, and in general, a more structured approach to farming for greater yields”.

Over the years the seniors have been involved in several types of farming activities, including livestock and poultry rearing. They have received assistance from several agencies and companies, including Food For the Poor, RADA, Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Hi-Pro and Nutramix.

The seniors have also benefited from donations that included layer and broiler chickens, water boots, farming tools, hats, water pumps, lumber, zinc, as well as seeds.

Lena Coley, a 94-year-old who resides in Litchfield, Manchester, is one of many seniors who have been adversely impacted by the drought. Along with her 72-year-old daughter Daphne Walters, she rears chickens and grows a wide variety of ground provisions.

According to Coley, the closure of schools and the cancellations of parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic have posed a major challenge in the marketing of their produce, adding that “these make up the largest part of my market”.

— Rosalee Wood