PHOTO: Radiant Hazel

Member of Parliament (MP) for East Kingston and Port Royal Phillip Paulwell presents a plaque to 102-year-old Hazel Espeut, president of the Radiant Senior Citizens' Club of Greater Brown's Town and pioneer who led the march for the development of McIntyre Villa community, at an awards ceremony held at Dunoon Technical High School in Kingston in celebration of his 21st anniversary as MP for the constituency yesterday. Paulwell also announced his vice-presidential bid for one of the four posts in the People's National Party yesterday.