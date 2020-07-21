Radio announcer shot and injured

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old radio announcer, after he was ambushed by gunmen at his home in Chaguanas in Central Trinidad yesterday.

Police said that Andy Williams has been hospitalised in serious condition after he was shot at least four times.

He is reported to have been in the driveway to his home when he was confronted by two men and, as he attempted to run to safety, was shot in his back and arm.

The gunmen then fled the scene.

Relatives who heard the commotion came outside and found Williams bleeding from multiple wounds.

Police have given no motive for the attack.