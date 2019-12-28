Rainbow Kids Centre & Kindergarten steps up in time for Christmas

SMILES on the faces of teachers and students at Rainbow Kids Centre & Kindergarten School in St Thomas were bright, following the delivery of desktop computers from the JN Bank Member Advisory Council (MAC) for St Thomas, recently.

While accepting the gifts, principal of the school, Sonia Richards, said that the introduction to computer technology will enhance the teacher's planning and students' appreciation for learning.

“We appreciate the computers, and we thank Jamaica National for considering Rainbow Kids Centre for these gifts. It will definitely make teaching and learning more informative and enjoyable, considering that we are in the computer age, and we want our students to be more 'hands-on',” said Richards.

She pointed out that the school was established 14 years ago and has a population of approximately 150 students.

According to Richards, the students usually perform well academically, and as such, there is demand for them at the primary level.

Troy Bygrave, JN Bank business relationship and sales manager for St Thomas and Portmore, said the bank was happy to present the computers to the school, as the gifts will assist in making learning more fun, and, at the same time give the students an early start in computer literacy.

“The school was in need of computers for the little minds and this will go a long way to improve their computer literacy, considering that we are in the digital age,” said Bygrave as he argued that the computers will assist teachers to plan more creative lessons which will assist the students to grasp more, as they become computer literate.

Bygrave said that the JN Bank MAC plans to continue its intervention at the school, and will be upgrading the bathroom facilities, as well as installing a water tank.

He also pointed out that future community projects in St Thomas will be generated by the recently established JN Circle, a network of service clubs, which has been established to undertake activities, which were being pursued by JN MAC.