Rainforest redirects $18.5-million from charity festival to COVID fight

Rainforest Seafoods has redirected the $18.5-million raised from the past two stagings of its hugely popular seafood and music festival to help the country's fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The funds will be used to purchase urgent equipment for Cornwall Regional Hospital and protective gear for the staff.

Pointing out that the festival — Western Jamaica's signature charity event — embodies the company's 'Eat Good, Do Good' mantra, Rainforest said that from this year's fifth staging, singer Romain Virgo donated to the cause through his Romain Virgo Foundation, and top artistes Ding Dong and Agent Sasco donated a portion of their fees to the festival's charity initiative.

“Our Eat Good, Do Good mission has never meant more than right at this very moment and continues to be the driving force behind our unwavering commitment to assisting Jamaica's health care sector, the release quotes Rainforest Seafoods' Chief Executive Officer Brian Jardim.

“We all need to support one another in order to eradicate a common enemy — COVID-19. Nothing is of greater importance, and our heroic health care professionals need our support more than ever before,” Jardim added.

The initiative is the latest by the We Care for Cornwall group to help fight the coronavirus following the donation of $15 million to support the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's Ventilator Drive and supply 40 desperately needed ventilators to local hospitals.

Total funds donated to the We Care for Cornwall Regional Hospital initiative by Rainforest and the event's major sponsors now stand at $40 million from all five stagings of the seafood and music festival.

Health and Wellness Minister Christopher Tufton welcomed the donation. “Every dollar counts in this pandemic, which requires a massive collective effort from all Jamaicans,” he said.

At the heart of the Rainforest Seafood and Music Festival is a celebration of family, community, iconic Jamaican seafood dishes, and most importantly, harnessing the combined generosity of corporate Jamaica, passionate volunteers and artistes. This year corporate Jamaica, including sponsors National Baking Company, Wisynco, Jamaica Observer, Billy Craig Insurance, Sagicor, Irie FM, Island Grill, CB Foods, Kirk Distributors, Iberostar, Grace Foods, Wards Power Tools, KingAlarm and National Outdoor Advertising, rallied around the event.

The We Care for Cornwall Regional Hospital initiative, which administers all funds raised by the event, was created in 2011 by a group of concerned Montegonians driven by a mission to enrich and inspire the lives of residents while recognising the urgent need for improved services and better equipment at the hospital.