Rains lead to increase in crocodile rescues

A crocodile stands peacefully on a log atop the State Helmet on the State Arms of Jamaica, but most Jamaicans today are not as calm in the presence of these large reptiles as the two Tainos beneath it.

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has reported a record number of crocodile rescues for the month of October, as more videos of the creatures appearing in residential areas continue to surface on social media.

“In a normal month, we would record less than 15 crocodile reports, and that would be a combination of reports of sightings, people catching or having them illegally, among other things, but since the beginning of October, up to the start of November, we've had 24 reports. More than half are reports that a crocodile has been displaced,” said NEPA Environmental Officer Treya Picking.

Picking attributes the displacement to the rainy season, particularly the heavy rains and subsequent flooding caused by the outer bands of hurricanes Zeta and Eta in the last few weeks. With rivers in spate and overflowing their banks, several crocodiles found themselves in unfamiliar territory, which, unfortunately for many of them, meant being cornered, poked and prodded by crowds of people.

A group of men, some armed with machetes, waited by a canal in Grove, St Catherine, last Monday after the rains, hoping to see the large crocodile which one man said he had spotted there earlier that morning.

“Mi hear say a two crocodile, you know, one big one here so, and another little one round there so,” a woman who watched from a distance, and gave her name as Stacy, told the Jamaica Observer. She was fearful because her yard had also been flooded by the rains which could potentially provide a path to her house for the animal. “There is a pond in the area, maybe is around there them come from.”

That was one of the busiest weeks for both NEPA and the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) this year, as croc sightings were being reported in several communities across the island.

“It has been non-stop,” Picking said. “One week we had at least one crocodile call every day.”

But while the presence of the island's largest reptile can cause some anxiety among the public, people pose a greater threat to them, history has shown.

“Our crocodiles are quite docile and shy animals, and they are more likely to flee at the sight of humans than attack,” Picking said, citing that only four humans have been reportedly killed by crocodiles in Jamaica since 1847. “But they are potentially dangerous. If they feel threatened, like any animals, even us humans, if we feel threatened by something we are going to probably attack. It's best to just leave them alone.”

She added that about 14 incidents have been recorded in which humans were injured, but not fatally. Most of those, she said, happened in crocodile habitats.

“A lot of these involve fishing activity in a crocodile habitat. Let's say a fisherman goes and dives into a wetland pond where crocodiles are known to be. That can lead to a negative outcome for him. Other times fishermen will catch fish and put the bleeding fish on their bodies, which may attract the crocodiles,” Picking said.

She recommended that fisherfolk avoid wading in wetlands or swimming in ponds where crocodiles are likely to be.

“If you have to go there, you should make your presence known, so the crocodile will know that you are in the area and move out, because they do not like people,” she advised. “It's also not a good idea to swim at night, because that's when they are most active, and your visibility is low.”

According to Picking, humans have not only been invading and encroaching on crocodile space, but have been inviting them to do so on human turf more and more.

“We do have issues with people feeding them,” she added. “When you start to feed crocodiles, they lose that fear instinct that they have towards us, and they will start to approach people instead of swimming away, because they associate us with feeding. That can lead to some serious implications for both species.”

She noted that dumping waste in waterways and wetlands, especially organic waste, can attract crocs to those areas and cause them to linger there.

“Another thing is their habitat loss and fragmentation, particularly along the coasts,” she added. “A lot of wetlands are being dumped up to facilitate development. The crocodiles are becoming displaced, having to find new areas to live in, and that's leading to a lot of human/crocodile encounters.”

When they are called in, NEPA and other authorities are not only tasked with rescuing the animals from the threat of humans, but must also help them find suitable homes.

“We have relocation points around the island. These are a good distance away from communities, where there are large wetland areas. The hope is that the crocodiles will swim into these areas and not go back close to the communities,” she said.

This can be tricky sometimes, as crocodiles have a good 'homing' sense, and they can travel great distances, so they tend to relocate to places where they have become comfortable or begun nesting.

Despite the increased sightings in recent weeks, Picking contends that the crocodile population is not increasing.

“The truth is that our crocodiles are facing many threats, and we are not sure how much of an impact it is having on their population,” she said. “We know there have been declines in the population in certain areas. The threats include poaching for their tail meat, which began in the early 2000s. People are killing crocodiles for their tail meat, which is sold on the black market. We also have indiscriminate killings, where people are killing crocodiles out of fear, because of the lack of information on the species.”

The agency, in collaboration with The University of the West Indies and the University of Florida, is currently carrying out an islandwide survey to determine the population status of crocs in Jamaica and their distribution.

Picking maintained that the 'last of the dinosaurs' are not only good for the ecosystem and economy, but they are an important part of the culture.

“Crocodiles are ecosystem engineers. They keep the mangrove swamps healthy,” she pointed out. “They create channels that maintain circulation through the roots, and this provides other habitats, such as fish nurseries. They also keep our waterways clean for humans, by eating any decayed matter or organic matter from it. They are the top predator in the wetlands, so they maintain a balance in all the fish populations, and they help keep our fish stocks healthy.

“On the economic side, they bring in ecotourism, and they are also culturally significant. They're the Jamaica Defence Force emblem, and the cricket team mascot. They are also on our Coat of Arms, and they signify the strength and resilience of our Jamaican people,” she said.