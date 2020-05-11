Rapid Nutrition expands to Jamaica, other countries

ZURICH, Switzerland — As the sales of wellness products continues to skyrocket, Rapid Nutrition is expanding global distribution through a new partnership with Cloud 9 Switzerland LLC.

The agreement will support distribution of Rapid Nutrition's flagship brand, SystemLS, throughout France, Italy, Switzerland, Jamaica and the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Rapid Nutrition, a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products, is further developing international distribution channels as sales of immunity-boosting supplements are anticipated to set records in 2020 with consumers focused on health and wellness during the pandemic.

Cloud 9 Switzerland, a health and wellness company focused on nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals using aromatic and medicinal plants, notably Hemp or Cannabis Sativa L, is based in Switzerland with companies in France for the EU market and Jamaica for the 15 member Caribbean Community Caricom.

“We continue to see impressive growth and interest in organic wellness products as more and more consumers place increased attention on health and immunity, and Cloud 9 Switzerland has outstanding experience in these important new markets, making them an ideal partner,” said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St Ledger.

“This pandemic has revealed how connected we all are, and how critical it is to focus on health and wellness,” added Dr Francis Scanlan, founder and managing director of Cloud 9 Switzerland. “We are pleased to further the reach of products like System LS in our markets to support the worldwide appetite for self-care through natural wellness products.”

In addition, Rapid Nutrition recently signed a distribution agreement with professional retail operator BFG Brazil Comercial de Vitaminas LTDA to expand international growth in South America.