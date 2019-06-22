Rapist remains at large in Portmore

THE Portmore police are still trying to catch a rapist who has been targeting women aged 19 to 60 in several communities in the municipality.

“So far we have received several reported incidents of rape. The areas in which these rape incidents have occurred are in the Bridgeport, Cumberland, Braeton, Portmore Pines and Silverstone areas,” said Superintendent Clive Blair, head of the St Catherine South Police Division.

The imposter covers his face with a piece of cloth and attacks between midnight and 4:00 am.

“I advise all females to be on the alert. Take notice of the strangers coming into the various communities, especially those who are offering services such as the cutting of lawns,” Blair appealed.

The superintendent said as recent as Wednesday morning there had been a report of an alleged rape case in the municipality.

A closed-circuit TV video being circulated on social media showed a man sniffing women's underwear on a clothes line at the back of a house, after which he jumped over the wall. It was, however, not clear if he was the accused.

“He (alleged rapist) wears short pants that catches him below the knee, and a baseball cap, along with a knapsack on his back. I was also informed that he does not use condoms when he carries out his crimes.”

Following the revelation made by Blair, one woman on Twitter claimed that her aunt, who lives in one of the areas mentioned, was recently raped.

“Just for others to know that this rapist is real and out there. I didn't want to tweet about this, but that same rapist broke into my aunt's house in Portmore Pines, did oral sex and proceeded with his sexual activities,” the woman wrote.

“My baby cousins and younger sister were in the house, as well, when I got the worst phone call from my sister crying and saying aunty is screaming RAPE !! I could hear my aunt's voice in the background screaming for her life. It was the worst feeling.

“Trust me, this isn't something to talk about but it is real and we need to look out for each other. I hope this man gets caught before more attacks take place,” the woman added.

The reports come approximately a year and two months after a suspected serial rapist was arrested in Waterford, Portmore, following an operation by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch.

That man was arrested for abduction, rape, grievous sexual assault, illegal possession of firearm, aiding and abetting and robbery with aggravation.

