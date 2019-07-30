Raw sewage complaint

A People's National Party (PNP) councillor has called on the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department to inspect the National Water Commission's (NWC's) Harbour Drive Sewage Lift Station (SLS) in Harbour View, saying that she saw faeces from the plant running into a drain that emptied into Kingston Harbour.

Councillor Jacqueline Lewis (Norman Gardens Division) told last Wednesday's meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Parish Disaster and Public Health Committee that several times she had told NWC and KSAMC staff about the problem.

The station, at the intersection of Harbour Drive and Michael Manley Boulevard, was established to clear sewage from the western side of the Harbour View housing development.

Lewis told the Jamaica Observer, after a visit the area, that on Tuesday, July 23 she was with workmen who, while cleaning the Harbour Heights drain, saw faeces in it.

“They started cleaning the drain but had to stop when they saw faeces flowing in the drain,” Lewis said, adding that the drain, which runs across Michael Manley Boulevard, empties into Kingston Harbour.

The councillor pointed out that there is a restaurant and a depot where wholesale fish is sold, near to where the raw sewage empties into the sea.

“It's a constant problem and I am tired of telling the authorities about the situation. But because this is not happening in Cherry Gardens, the people's lives don't seem to matter,” Lewis said.

Sheree Newman, who resides at 1 Harbour Drive near the sewage lift station, said that oftentimes there have been problems at the pumping station.

“We are bombarded with the stench,” she said, adding that a manhole in the centre of Harbour Drive near the pumping station is sometimes also full of raw sewage.

Last Wednesday, when the Observer spoke to NWC vice-president in charge of customer delivery Michael Dunn, he was not aware of the problem but said he would do an investigation.

On Thursday, Dunn told the Observer that there had been an overflow at the SLS as a result of malfunctioning equipment. He said that the overflow, which began on July 18, had been corrected.

When Dunn was told that the residents are complaining that the problems at the SLS occured very often, he said that was not the case.

“The system is automated and we have a mobile operator who makes daily checks,” he said.

However, a spokesman for the Harbour View Citizens' Association, who asked not to be named, said that the pump at the SLS “is more often out of service than it is in service”.

The spokesman said that the NWC was not properly maintaining the new Harbour View Sewerage Treatment Plant that had been completed in 2015.

He said that the reed beds, which form part of the mainly natural treatment processes at the plant, were not being cut on a regular basis.

Regular cutting of the reeds allows sunlight to permeate the facility and prevent the treatment plant from smelling, he said.