Ray Ray market to be fenced — mayor

THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is to beef up security at the Ray Ray market in downtown Kingston in the aftermath of the fire there last Tuesday morning.

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams told the council meeting, hours after the blaze had been extinguished, that the corporation will be fast-tracking the construction of a fence at the market.

“We are going to fence the area so that it can be closed and made secure,” Williams said.

The fire destroyed an estimated 120 shops and stalls.

The mayor said that the corporation was also considering the construction of shops from more durable material than the wooden structures which have been repeatedly razed by several fires over a number of years.

Meanwhile, Williams told the council that in preparation for the hurricane season which began on June 1, an estimated $40 to $50 million dollars is to be spent cleaning 73 drains in the municipality. Fifty of the drains to be cleaned empty into the sea and are classified as critical coastal drains. Twenty-three critical, non-coastal drains connected to tributaries that connect to the sea, and which include Boucher Gully, are also to be cleaned. Boucher Gully runs through Omara Road, Maxfield Avenue and Hagley Park Road.

The mayor also said that 97 shelters are being prepared by ODPEM in the event of a hurricane. The shelters are being inspected by the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Ministry of Labour.

Williams said that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, shelters would have isolation areas to house potential cases.

- Claudienne Edwards