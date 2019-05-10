Read Across Jamaica pictorial

Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday was a huge success as adults from all walks of life ventured to primary, all-age and preparatory schools and read to students. Here are additional photos from the day.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT