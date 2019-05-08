Read Across Jamaica scenes

Members of government, representatives from corporate Jamaica, parents and Jamaicans of all walks of life participated yesterday in Read Across Jamaica Day in early childhood and primary schools across the island. The annual observance, which began in 2005 as an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in partnership with the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), seeks to foster students' interest in reading by encouraging members of the society to read to a child. Read Across Jamaica Day is part of the activities that mark Education Week, May 5 to 11, under the theme 'Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable Development'.

