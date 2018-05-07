Read and grow, children told

BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — Copies of the book Triumphs , a collection of inspirational short stories written by journalist Garfield Angus, were recently presented to St Elizabeth Parish Library and Mountainside Primary School by Randan Health Products, as part of efforts to encourage reading.

Rayon Dyer, head of the health products company which has outlets in Black River and Savanna-la-Mar, said it was easy for him to donate the books to Mountainside Primary since he is a past student and current board chairman.

Dyer, a former journalist, said he was also giving back to the library since he had spent many hours there doing basic research.

He told his audience, which included several high and primary school students, that the reading habit assists personal development.

“Reading is one of the things that will help you to master English… If you don't read and you pass English you are more than a genius,” he told the students.

Teacher at Mountainside Primary, Sameika Foster Bennett said “these books will allow our students to be rational thinkers. With the proliferation of digital devices, children need to be reminded constantly of the importance of books”.

For Senior Librarian Louise Foster, the donation has filled an important gap, as “so many times people ask for local books, and we don't have enough of that”.

Angus then revealed that he is in the process of penning his second book and urged the users of the library to “ensure that when we return in another two years to make a similar donation, the books are in good condition”.