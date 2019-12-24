Readers agree amputations too readily done

Jamaica Observer readers have agreed with at least two medical experts that, perhaps, doctors have been too swift with the knife in treating diabetic patients.

The readers were responding to the newspaper's story yesterday reporting cardiac and vascular surgeon Dr Mark Taylor saying that amputation, in many cases, is unnecessary.

Pointing out that the amputation mortality rate is high, Dr Taylor had argued that not enough was being done in Jamaica to prevent amputations, due to a lack of awareness among patients and doctors.

“To put it bluntly, we just chop off people's legs too easily,” said Dr Taylor who operates Samaritan Cardiovascular Services at Gore Business Centre on Waterloo Road in St Andrew, where he treats people experiencing problems with blood circulation.

In his interview with the newspaper Dr Taylor had referenced an October 28 Observer lead story in which director of The University of the West Indies diabetes education programme, Professor Dr Dalip Ragoobirsingh, had said the Caribbean, led by Jamaica, is the amputation capital of the world, due to poor foot care.

According to Dr Ragoobirsingh there is one amputation per 1,500 diabetic patients in Jamaica.

The article featuring Dr Taylor triggered a wave of comments on the Observer's Facebook page, with readers sharing troubling stories about their experiences with amputations which they felt could have been avoided.

“This is not new! My grandad met in an accident in the late 70s, I believe, and damaged his hand. Doctors at Sav hospital were ready to amputate. Cuban doctors on a programme intervened and saved his hand. Di han fully functional, no deformity. My granny always lament how we quick fi chop off and tank God constantly for the Cuban doctors,” Soraya Harrison wrote.

Steve Ashley posted that his son was taken to hospital with a crushed finger and that doctors immediately took him to surgery to amputate, but another doctor intervened. “Today, not even a scar is visible,” he said.

Another reader, Debbie Morgan, wrote that, as someone who works in an operating room, leg amputation should be the very last resort. “You have to be so severe that all options are exhausted. Sometimes, in rare cases, they do have to amputate for various reasons but again, very rare. These doctors need to stop using amputation as their first resort,” she stated.

A reader who posts using the name “Grant Col” had his own theory of why amputations are so popular among doctors for diabetic patients. He feels socio-economics weigh heavily on the decision to remove a troublesome limb.

“The truth is, the doctors here love to cut off the people who seem less able to afford health care. You hardly see anyone with the same disease uptown with limbs amputated. I think most of these doctors give up on the patients easily and are leaving the patients to die a slow, sorrowful death,” he said.

Elsa Scott expressed similar sentiments that affordability plays a role. She said a family member of hers had to seek medical assistance overseas to save her leg, which doctors at a rural hospital wanted to amputate. “So sad for people who can't afford to save their limbs,” Scott wrote.

“What was missing, which is very important, is what class and sector of people that are experimented on at our hospitals. Our people are aware that these centres are training ground for interns,” Carlos Daley said.

Simone Cam Bell claimed that a Corporate Area hospital insisted on cutting off her diabetic grandmother's leg even though the elderly woman was evidently at death's door:

“She passed before the document was signed. The hospital knew she wouldn't live, but they wanted to give false hope and earn money for nothing,” Bell said.

A reader who uses the nom de plume “Jamaican Til I Die” wrote: “It is as if we are back in the dark ages ...Is a wonder they give people anaesthetic and not just give them a stick to bite down on while they saw away.”

Tama Newman suggested that Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton launch an investigation into the issue.