READY FOR SCHOOL

Caretaker at Spanish Town Infant School Curtis Reid adds final touches to preparations for the start of the new school term today.

In an address to the nation late last night, Education Minister Fayval Williams expressed the hope that preparations made so far will result in a smooth start to the term, with 129 schools approved for face-to-face teaching and learning.

She said that, among other things, that grade six primary and preparatory students will sit the first of two components of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) tests on February 23 this year. “The ministry has strategically scheduled the Ability Test first, as this test is not based on the children having been taught the body of subjects in the National Standards Curriculum,” Williams said during a television broadcast.

“Students will be provided with fully funded access to Edufocal and One-on-One Educational Services in preparation for PEP and other external exams,” she added.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)

