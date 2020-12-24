Ready for virtual learning

Principal of St Michael's Primary School, Juliet McPherson (back row, centre) and her students (front row, from left) Marquesha Douglas, Romain Presley, Zaniah Taylor and Brandon Francis pause for a photo with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Partner Kevin Powell, and PwC Senior Manager Shelly-Ann Henry (right) on Monday after the PwC team presented 60 tablets to the school during a handover ceremony at the Kingston institution. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT