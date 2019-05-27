Rebellious motorcyclists paying with their lives

THE Ministry of Transport's Road Safety Unit is to launch a special focus on motorcycle drivers as the number of riders involved in fatal accidents across Jamaica continues to rise.

Since the start of the year 55 motorcyclists have died in road mishaps. This is almost double the 28 fatalities involving bikers over the corresponding period last year.

With 173 road fatalities recorded across the island up to last Friday, motorcyclists accounted for just over 30 per cent, leading director of the Road Safety Unit Kenute Hare to declare that there is the need for a special campaign to reduce the number of bikers dying on Jamaica's roads.

“More than 400 motorcyclists have been killed in Jamaica between 2015 and so far in 2019, and when we look at it further, the majority is in western Jamaica — from Trelawny to St Elizabeth. That is where we have most of the motorcyclists and that is where we have most of the fatalities, and when we analyse what is happening, we see behavioural issues playing out,” Hare told the Jamaica Observer.

Hare argued that with two wheels, the motorcycle is one of the most dangerous vehicles created, and charged that Jamaicans are continuing to operate them without regard to the manufacturers' warning and also without the proper safety gear.

“So they are number one on my agenda and we are trying to work with communities across Jamaica, where the majority of these motorcycles are operated. This is a really tough task and we are getting push back, but we are ready for the push back,” said Hare.

According to Hare, in a number of cases, the people operating motorcycles do not know how to do so properly and safely.

“Since they do not know how to operate safely, and there are some who I call 'drivie boos', they end up causing fatalities and serious injuries. So the issue of training and development of motorcyclists is among a plethora of things that we are looking at in terms of enhancing road safety in Jamaica,” declared Hare.

He added that in the past motorcyclists have been mainly left on their own to do as they please, but this started to change in 2015 with increased pressure on them to obey the rules of the road.

There will also be more pressure on the motorcyclists when the new Road Traffic Act takes effect, as this will require them to have a driver's licence and they will face increased fines for breaches of the rules.

Hare's comments came after two more cyclists lost their lives in western Jamaica on Labour Day.

Fifty-year-old Devon Morrison of Shrewsbury Falls in Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a Toyota Voxy.

In the second incident 20-year-old Odain Morgan of Hartford, Westmoreland, died as a result of injuries he received in a vehicular collision on the Cave main road in Bluefields, Westmoreland.

The police reported that Morgan lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed into an animal.