Red Stripe offers nutritional support to infirmaries, golden age homes

Red Stripe has donated 1,500 cases of energy drink Malta to the Ministry of Local Government to support nutrition programmes in infirmaries across the island.

The donation is part of the beverage company's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jamaica.

The product, with an approximate retail value of $6 million, will benefit residents in all 14 infirmaries and three golden age homes managed by local parish councils.

“Even as we take precautions for ourselves, we also consider the most vulnerable in our society. Elderly infirmary residents face considerable risks and it is our hope that Malta will help to boost their care programmes,” a company release quotes Red Stripe Managing Director Luis Prata.

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie said that combating the spread of the infection will require an unprecedented level of partnership between the public and private sectors.

“It is critical that private entities and businesses accelerate their efforts to support the Government in all areas for the protection of our citizens,” he said. “We appreciate the support of Red Stripe and call on more organisations to help in every way they can.”

Red Stripe also announced that it has made an additional move in the fight against COVID-19 by making available radio, print, and billboard advertising spaces for use by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in its public education campaign.

“Misinformation is one of the hazards in a crisis such as we are now facing. One of the best actions we can take is to support the spread of factual information so Jamaicans can have the best advice as quickly as possible,” said Prata