Reggae Sumfest Spotlight Series begins tomorrow

A Taste of Sumfest will present some of the best performances from past years through the Sumfest Spotlight series to be broadcast on Facebook and Instagram starting tomorrow, July 20, through July 23.

These highlights will feature outstanding performances by Jamaican artistes which represent some of the most memorable Sumfest moments.

Chairman and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, and the man behind the ground-breaking Reggae Sumfest/ Facebook/Instagram production, Joe Bogdanovich, shared, “The week of activities negotiated provided the opportunity not only for a virtual 2020 Sumfest feature but also for a walk down memory lane to experience some of the brightest moments of the past 27 years. This initiative has many interesting facets that will bring immense value to all the stakeholders in Sumfest. It will facilitate a wider audience of millions for our performers, an incomparable market for our sponsors, and an excellent showcase for Jamaica.”

Bogdanovich noted that reaching a consensus on the acts to be featured in the Spotlight Series was very difficult as there were so many favourites. Making the final cut were performances by Lady Saw, Elephant Man, Rygin King, Cocoa Tea, Koffee, Beres Hammond, Masicka, Spice, Aidona, Vybz Kartel, Mavado and Shabba Ranks. “The idea was to have a mix of the classic and the new, and of course the queens of the dancehall could not be omitted,” said Bogdanovich.

The final line-up for the live performances on July 24 and 25 will be announced soon. Not to be missed are the workshops and panel discussions aimed at entertainment industry personnel to help them to use Facebook, Instagram and Pandora platforms more effectively.

Patrons can access further updates on the official website www.reggaesumfest.com, handle for Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @reggaesumfest.