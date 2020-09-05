Regional countries continue to record deaths from COVID-19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries continue to record deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 869,000 and infected 26.3 million others worldwide since the first case was detected in China last December.

In The Bahamas, where three deaths were recorded thus pushing the toll to 50, health authorities also reported that 49 new positive cases of the coronavirus had been detected there over the past 24 hours.

They said that the new figures bring the total to 2,386, with New Providence continuing to lead the islands of the archipelago with 1, 504 cases, followed by 570 cases in Grand Bahama, 79 cases in Abaco and 54 in Bimini.

The authorities said that the deaths of a 66-year-old female, and two males aged 62 and 81 years were “unfortunate” and that the number of deaths under investigation stands at 13.

In Suriname the death toll climbed by one to 73 after a person, who was not identified, died from the disease.

The authorities said that 66 people tested positive for the virus over the past two days and that Suriname currently has 824 active cases out of a total of 4,215.

“On the other hand,46 people were healed in the past 24 hours, making that total 3,318, while 112 people are still being nursed in hospitals, and there are 17 men in the intensive care units. There are 746 civilians in isolation and 82 in quarantine.”

In Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said Thursday that two more patients who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, as the country recorded 74 new cases of the virus. The new cases recorded up to Thursday bring the total confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 2,896.

The latest deaths are of an 81-year-old woman and a 35-year-old. The ministry said both deceased had comorbidities, namely diabetes and hypertension. This brings the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 29.

The authorities are also reporting one additional case of a coincidental death of a person confirmed with SARS-CoV-2. They said the 56-year-old man's death was previously recorded as under investigation.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health is reporting one more death and 19 new cases of the virus.

It said the total number of people killed since the first case in mid-March is 44, while there are 1,401 positive cases, with 710 being women.

A 53-year-old Guyanese woman has become Barbados's 177th person to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

She arrived on Trans Guyana Airways on September 1 and has since been transferred to the isolation facility at Harrison Point, St Lucy.

“Barbados's case tally now comprises 91 females and 86 males, aged one to 95 years. There are 20 people in isolation and 150 people have recovered,” the authorities said in a statement.