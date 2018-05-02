Regional police chiefs preparing 5-year strategic plan

MONTEGO BAY, St James — President of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) Michael DaSilva says a five-year strategic plan should emerge from their five-day conference, being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

Speaking with JIS News following the opening ceremony on Monday, DaSilva outlined that there will be three operational areas of focus — reducing violent crimes, increasing border security and cybersecurity, and enhancing police legitimacy.

“These efforts will be underpinned by a fourth priority — to improve our business process, so that we can enhance our ability to support our members and contribute to policing improvements in the region,” DaSilva added.

He said globalisation and technological advancement have caused critical changes in society, forcing law-enforcement teams to reassess areas that have given rise to crime across the region.

“Issues such as Internet fraud, child exploitation, compromised data, identity theft and infiltration of social media misconducts have made crime-fighting more complex. People have become more radical, and citizens have more avenues to participate in violent and illegal extremism of crime,” he shared.

DaSilva further noted that the increase in international travel, global tourism and Internet access have placed strain on the management and control of criminal activities and border security.

“The development of the strategic plan has been facilitated by Ernst and Young and the plan will guide and drive the work of the ACCP to ensure that we are using our resources to full effect, while addressing the most important areas of policing and crime-fighting,” he said.

The president pointed out that each plenary session and workshop will assist the law-enforcement personnel to develop policing strategies, professional skill building, crime-prevention measures, human rights policies and how to improve public trust.

“It is the ACCP's mandate to assist commissioners to police their jurisdictions effectively and to make our communities the places to live, work and visit. So, the ACCP is raising its profile as an international collaborative partner to help improve our capabilities and increase our capacity,” he said.