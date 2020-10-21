Register now for Observer's TSO, Chin urges retailers

Take Style Out (TSO), the Jamaica Observer's annual initiative to push retail sales islandwide and give shoppers value for money, is scheduled for three days this year — October 29 to 31.

“We kick off on Wednesday, October 28 with a 24-hour cyber sale where shoppers can go to www. jamaicaobserver.com and click the TSO link to reach the online retailers who will be participating in the kick-off,” the Observer's head of marketing and advertising Natalie Chin said yesterday.

Over the three days, consumers will be able to do in-store shopping from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm daily to ensure transactions are conducted while observing COVID-19 safety protocols.

“TSO is not just about shopping for fashion, but for every item you can think of — appliances, electronics, furniture, home improvement items, building material, car parts, books, and skincare products, to name a few,” Chin added.

Noting that retailers have been taking a hit because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Chin said that the Observer, which has “always been supportive of our clients in this industry”, decided to stage TSO after receiving numerous phone calls from retailers and business operators pleading with the newspaper to have the event.

“We decided to increase the noise level via our print, radio, digital and social media platforms to help drive shoppers to the stores. The reality is, they all have rent to pay and their workers need their jobs to survive,” Chin said.

Registration, she advised, is ongoing and will cut off on Monday, October 26 to ensure retailers can be included in the Observer's print and online listing.

Registration is online and very easy to do. Simply go to www. jamaicaobserver.com, click the TSO banner and register. If anyone wishing to register has a problem they can call 876-469-3089 or send an e-mail to marketing2@jamaicaobserver.com

Chin also asked retailers to purchase the Sunday Observer on, October 25 and Tuesday, October 27 to get their 'Participating Posters' to place on their doors signalling to shoppers they are taking part in the event.

Pointing out that Jamaica Observer's TSO is powered by National Commercial Bank, Multilink and The Herald Printers Limited, Chin urged “all our retailers and shoppers to participate safely by observing the Ministry of Health and Wellness's COVID safety protocols”.