Regular blood collection on at National Chest Hospital
THE National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) has advised that the Kiwanis Blood Collection Centre at National Chest Hospital, 36½ Barbican Road, Kingston 6, is observing normal business hours from Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
It said walk-in donors are welcome, however, it recommended that prospective donors make online appointments. Appointments can be made by visiting nbts.gov.jm and clicking on the 'Appointment/Pre Register' tab.
The donor, said the NBTS, will receive e-mail confirmation with the date and time to visit the collection centre.
“We encourage all Jamaicans, who are able to do so, to donate blood regularly and to participate in the various blood drives,” said the NBTS.
