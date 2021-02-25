Rehabilitation works to commence at Hope Valley Experimental School
REHABILITATION works are to commence at Hope Valley Experimental School and August Town Primary School in the upcoming financial year.
An allotment of $726.2 million has been set aside in the 2021-22 Estimates of Expenditure to carry out these and other activities under the Integrated Community Development Project II.
The project is designed to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services and contribute towards increased community safety in selected, economically vulnerable and socially volatile communities.
It is also anticipated that for the 2021-22 period under the project, execution of the Integrated Infrastructure Project (IIP) at Treadlight will continue; execution of IIPs will commence at Salt Spring, Pink/Chestnut Lane, and August Town; implementation of safe passages will commence in Treadlight, August Town and Salt Spring; and implementation of minor infrastructure works will commence, namely, Greenwich Town's zinc fence and sidewalk rehabilitation and August Town's zinc fence removal.
Up to December 2020 under the project, 2,800 cubic metres of debris were removed from Denham Town (Denham Town Mound), support was provided for five summer camps, rehabilitation of Treadlight Primary School was completed, and the training of 133 environmental wardens from five communities was facilitated.
The project, which is slated to run from April 2020 to March 2023, is being implemented by Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), with funding from the Government of Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy