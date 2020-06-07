Reid heads new National Education Trust board
Former banker, Norman Reid, has been named chairman of the National Education Trust (NET), an arm of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information with responsibility to facilitate partnerships with donors for educational infrastructural development.
Reid will lead the new board with a purview to provide oversight on the operations of the company and is elated at the appointment.
“I am humbled to have been asked to serve. NET is positioned to achieve greater levels of access to education and the development of world-class educational infrastructure, two areas I am passionate about and would like to help to propel further. Anything that will bring transformative impact to the education sector, I am willing to pursue fervently,” Reid said.
NET is mandated to mobilise financial and quality resource investments for schools and oversees the renovations and upgrading of plants.
The board members are drawn from a wide cross-section of disciplines including banking, education, legal, accounting, construction, and finance.
The new board:
Norman Reid – chairman; Lennon Richards, Joy Roberts, Marvin Hall, Elon Parkinson, Stephen Edwards, Johan Rampair, Darren Virtue, Hidran McKulsky, Davor Bailey, Marlon Morgan, Rohan Grant, Errol Holmes, Barbara Allen, and Carol Rowe Brown.
