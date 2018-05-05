SUGAR producers upped their wage offer by another one per cent Thursday, but the unions said it was not enough to trigger a wage agreement covering the island's 4,000 sugar workers.

The Sugar Producers Federation (SPF), which represents the employers, increased their wage offer from three per cent in 2017/18, and another three per cent in 2018/19, and offered similar increases on fringe benefits, but the unions said it was not enough.

“We flatly rejected the offer, and we expect something better when we meet again on May 31,” island supervisor of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) Hanif Brown told the Jamaica Observer Thursday night.

However, it appears that the most distressing issue facing the parties is the insistence of the trade unions that workers attached to the factories' rum distilleries should be paid more than those producing sugar.

The unions are contending that while sugar may be in a slump, the rum distilleries, which share the sugar cane and its by-product molasses, continue to do well, therefore those workers deserve higher pay. However, the producers are refusing to separate the units.

Brown said that if the producers continue to ignore the claim, it could lead to industrial action in the industry.

The major trade unions in the industry are the BITU, University and Allied Workers Union (UAWU) and the National Workers Union (NWU).

In the meantime, the sugar situation at the Golden Grove Estate in St Thomas remains unsettled.

Golden Grove has already made 47 workers redundant this year, and another 23 are likely to be separated from their jobs by the end of the crop.

There are also problems in the area of sugar cane farming and harvesting, as the cane cutters at Fred M Jones Estate, where cane for the Golden Grove factory is grown and harvested, are complaining about the weighing of their tonnage.

The Observer understands that the dispute over the weighing of canes reaped from the estate is threatening the crop there.

Despite assurances from the Government, the industry has been beset by a number of problems which have raised questions about the sustainability of the industry as a mass employer of agricultural labour.

After his appointment as the minister responsible for agriculture in April, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw appointed a new board for the SCJ Holdings Limited, the wholly Government-owned company to support increased production and improvement in productivity of selected agricultural areas, using sugar lands.

SCJ Holdings took over the sugar lands after COMPLANT International Sugar Industry Company Ltd of the Peoples' Republic of China entered into an agreement for lease and purchase of the remaining Government-owned assets at the Frome, Monymusk and Bernard Lodge estates.

Since his appointment, Shaw has appointed Joseph Shoucair as the new CEO of the SCJ Holdings.