Relatives of J'can in T&T being sought

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is seeking the public's assistance in locating the family of a Jamaican in Trinidad and Tobago, Wilfred Magnus Williams.

The ministry said Williams was born on June 26, 1986.

“If you are related to Mr Williams, or know any of his family or relatives, please contact The Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade at 926-4220 extn 3359,” the ministry appealed yesterday.