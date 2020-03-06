Remember, you are being watched, new QCs reminded

Court of Appeal Judge Justice Hilary Phillips yesterday issued a very strong charge to three leading lights in the island's legal circles who have been called to the Inner Bar: “Remember always, your colleagues, clients, members of the media and the public are watching you.”

Phillips, herself a Queen's Counsel, issued the reminder in her final remarks to attorneys Maurice Manning, Peter Champagnie, and Jeremy Taylor during the star-studded ceremony in the chief justice's courtroom at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

Chief Justice Brian Sykes, who presided over the ceremony with a star panel of 11 Court of Appeal judges, said all three men were “truly deserving” of being elevated to the rank of Queen's Counsel.

“Any judge in any court seeing any of these three gentlemen appearing before them, they know with absolute certainty that they will be greatly assisted,” the chief justice said.

Justice David Fraser, in congratulating Manning, who was first called to the Bar in 1993, Champagnie in 1995, and Taylor in 1999, said all three men “have not just endured but have excelled”.

“It is expected that they will give continued leadership,” he told the overflowing courtroom.

Manning, in his response, hailed several individuals he said had played a part in shaping his life and influencing his career.

“To the bench, I say that you, too, have honed us into the advocates we are today. Robust challenges from Your Lordships is like iron sharpening iron. No less should be said of my colleagues at the Bar,” he stated.

He further invited Jamaicans to have a positive outlook instead of pronouncing doom and gloom.

“I will end with a word of encouragement to all who are here. It can sometimes seem like we live in perilous times; you must look and search for good to find it. Ceremonies like this are important, not to boost ego or to add letters to one's name, they are important reminders of… recognising excellence… recognising the good in something or someone… so look for good and you will find it,” he said.

Singling out Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn as an example in this respect, Manning said “the symbolism of having Madam DPP call a leading defence counsel to the criminal bar is testimony to that as well. In our profession, we strive mightily for our clients, we are colleagues; there is no room for rancour or rudeness or unnecessary enmity”.

“I pledge to continue to uphold the finest traditions of the Bar,” he added.

Noted defence attorney Champagnie said he was honoured and moved by the elevation.

“I wish to indicate that I view my call to the Inner Bar as a great opportunity to give stronger support to make my contribution by way of example, and whatever little influence I have to be on board with making our justice system the best in the region in three years and one of the best internationally in six years,” Champagnie pledged.

Commenting on the private bar, the attorney said “Admittedly, the private criminal bar is not the best that it can be, but that being said there are many young lawyers with much promise. Mentorship is a must.”

He said to this end, his chambers have embarked on a mentorship programme wherein at least every two months there is a gathering of counsel where issues affecting their practice and the justice system are discussed in an informal setting.

“My journey thus far in the profession has not been an easy road …for someone who failed his Common Entrance Exam, went to five primary schools and left high school with only four subjects, I didn't do too badly,” the acclaimed attorney said in giving a rare glimpse into his life.

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Taylor said he was at a loss for words to describe the moment.

“It has nothing to do with the fact that that I work for Government and the lack of resources, but I quote from the Psalms, 'The Lord hath done great things for us whereof we are glad,' this is the Lord's doing,” he said to expressions of “Amen” from guests.

In an address which at times provoked laughter, Taylor gave snapshots of his journey through the ranks, stopping to note, “I can't help but believe that the God of history likes coincidence as I am being admitted to the Inner Bar in my 20th year of having been called to the Bar. I wish to thank the persons who saw me worthy to join.”

“We promise to fulfil and reward the faith and the confidence that have been placed in us,” he said in thanking members of the judiciary for their mentorship and encouragement as well as family members and his church family.

“I stand here accepting this honour on behalf of all public sector lawyers, those who labour in the vineyard of the Crown under austerity, never drinking the wine. We do good work, and that the systems of this country have not broken down is due in part to us. As I stand here I am conscious that I am part of a minority within a minority. To my fellow public sector lawyers I say, come join us, the harvest is plenty but the labourers are few,” he said.

The Calling to the Inner Bar Ceremony is a time-honoured tradition for members of the legal fraternity who have distinguished themselves in the field and in service to their country. Attorneys are appointed Queen's Counsel in Jamaica on the recommendation of several bodies, after which their recommendations are submitted to the governor general for his assent.

These bodies include the General Legal Council, Queen's Counsel Committee, Jamaican Bar Association, Cornwall Bar Association, and the Advocates Association of Jamaica.