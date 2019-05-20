PHOTO: REMEMBERING HUGH SHEARER

Minister of state in the Ministry of National Security, Rudyard Spencer pays tribute to Hugh Lawson Shearer, former prime minister of Jamaica, at a ceremony held at National Heroes' Park in Kingston on Saturday, May 18, to mark the 96th anniversary of his birth.

