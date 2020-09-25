Remembering slain colleague

Workers from the Jamaica Urban Transit Company's Rockfort Depot stand in solidarity outside Emancipation Park in St Andrew yesterday, in remembrance of their colleague Mikkel Donaldson who was shot dead in the same vicinity one year ago on Sepetember 23, 2019. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

