Photos: Remembering Michael Manley

Minister wiithout as portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Lester Michael Henry lays a wreath at the shrine of the late former prime minister at National Heroes' Park on December 10, to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the birth of the late former prime minister. (Photos: JIS)

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Lester Michael Henry (right) greets thewidow of former Prime Minister Manley, Glynne Manley, at the floral tribute commemorating the 95thanniversary of the birth of the late former prime minister on December 10 at National Heroes' Park,Kingston. Manley was the fourth prime minister of Jamaica, serving from 1972 to 1980 and from 1989to 1992. He was born December 10, 1924 and died March 6, 1997.