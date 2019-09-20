Renewable push

UNDERSCORING his commitment to bolstering trade and investment between the United States and Jamaica, new US ambassador to the island, Don Tapia, will host a high-level Jamaican delegation to attend Solar Power International (SPI) — the largest renewable energy trade show in North America.

The trade show will be staged during North America Smart Energy Week in Salt Lake City, Utah, from September 23-26.

The Jamaican delegation will include Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams, public and private sector energy experts, as well as professionals from eight Jamaican companies and five Jamaican Government corporations and agencies.

The goal of the trip is to introduce Jamaican companies and Government institutions to the myriad innovative and affordable renewable energy solutions available in the United States, to meet the island's current and future energy needs.

During the four-day trade show, Jamaican representatives will gain exposure to the latest trends in electric vehicle charging stations, energy efficiency, energy storage, micro-grids, and other clean energy solutions.

During a recent briefing session with the Jamaican delegation expected to attend the conference, Tapia welcomed the participants.

He emphasised that “US companies are industry leaders in the renewable energy sector and, best of all, they are a quick plane ride away with short reliable supply chains. The new technologies exhibited in the show can help propel Jamaica's thrust to achieve 20 per cent of its energy generation as part of the Government of Jamaica's 2030 vision”.

Tapia added: “We take pride in our long-standing productive partnership with Jamaica and as good neighbours, stand ready to support the island's development of clean, secure and affordable energy.”

The trip supports one of Tapia's key objectives, which is aimed at strengthening economic ties between the US and Jamaica.

Williams, the de facto head of the Jamaican delegation, noted that a major transformation is taking place on the energy landscape as the country positions itself to achieve the target of 20 per cent renewable energy mix by 2030.

“The country is open for business, investments and innovations in the energy sector, and we welcome the opportunity afforded by this trade show to advance the country's energy agenda,” said Williams.

SPI held its inaugural show in 2004 and was designed to serve and advance the solar energy industry by bringing together the people, products and professional development opportunities that drive the solar industry.

The show has since evolved to match the growth of the industry, bringing together an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders to become the largest gathering of solar, smart energy, energy storage, and hydrogen fuel cell professionals in North America.

More than 19,000 energy industry professionals attend, including 1,000-plus international attendees and more than 700 leading manufacturers, service providers, and vendors on the floor.

The Jamaica Observer will provide comprehensive reports from the Solar Power International trade show in Salt Lake City, Utah, from September 23-26.