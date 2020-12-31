Repair starts on fire-damaged courthouse in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Work has begun to restore a section of the historic Mandeville courthouse which was damaged by fire on November 7, 2019.
The fire, which caused damage estimated at $35 million, forced judicial authorities to switch court trials to rented premises at James Warehouse Plaza, about 100 metres away from the 200-year-old courthouse in the centre of Mandeville.
Custos of Manchester Garfield Green told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday that when work on the old courthouse is complete, it will be used to hear Family Court matters — relating to children — until a new courthouse is built.
Justice Minister Delroy Chuck said in November 2019 that he wanted a new courthouse built for Mandeville within 18 months.
Earlier this year, lands were acquired for the purpose on Brumalia Road, off Caledonia Road, a few hundred metres north of the old courthouse.
In August, soil testing was being done at the location, adjacent to the Southern Regional Health Authority's office.
Green said that “the state-of-the-art new courthouse will [accommodate] all court matters and a justice centre”.
Even before the November 2019 fire, which damaged a judge's office and a section of the roof, the old courthouse was considered inadequate and in urgent need of replacement because of rapidly escalating court requirements.
Sensitive issues relating to privacy and safety have arisen since court matters were shifted to the James Warehouse Plaza which houses the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) and commercial operations.
Licensed firearm holders, in particular, have voiced concern at having to visit the FLA offices in full view of people who are before the courts on criminal charges.
— Kasey Williams
