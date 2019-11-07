Repairs finally under way on 'Rocky Road'

AFTER more than 25 years, according to residents and school administrators in the Hope Estate area of St Andrew, 'Rocky Road' is finally getting some much-needed attention.

“First mi see the road a fix, and mi feel good,” one resident, who has lived in the area for more than 25 years, told the Jamaica Observer this week.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said, too, that he hopes the road repairs will be done properly, so it does not return to its deplorable state.

Principal of the Carberry Court Special School in the area, Marcia McDonald, also welcomed the roadwork.

“I have been at the school for 10 years and so far, we (school family) are very proud and appreciative. Usually when it rains, the road is flooded and debris from all walks come down.

“Sometimes, things as large as a refrigerator are in the road, and at the end of it all you can't find anywhere to drive because of the quality of the debris that is on the road,“ she told the Observer. “We have to employ somebody to clean up in front the gate [of our school], so at least it is a little cleaner for the students to walk.”

The principal said, although the work is ongoing, her school “appreciates the quality of work that is being done — from the culvert being covered, the sidewalk being built, [to] the roadway being paved”.

“When it rains now, anything that is amiss is redone to ensure that it can withstand whatever element is coming against it, and so far we are feeling good with what we see,” she continued.

McDonald also said that the roadwork started in August, but rainfall forced workmen to go back to the drawing board, as the water damaged much of the work they had done.

“...The rain came and showed them the quality of the work,” the principal said.

Meanwhile, Marcia Watson, the acting vice-principal of Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf, said that she, too, is glad the issue is being remedied.

“I have been here over 25 years and it was looking really bad, and so they named it the 'Rocky Road',” she said. “I can't say I am not glad that they decided to focus [on] around here, but I am yet to see the finished product, and that is what I am anxious to see.”

Fayval Williams, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew Eastern — which includes Hope Estate — said due to the condition of the road, very few motorists chose to traverse it. She was, therefore, determined to change that.

“Each time I saw the minister responsible, my only words were 'Rocky Road',” the MP said. “Finally, I had success, funds were allocated and work started.”

— Shanae Stewart