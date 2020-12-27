Republic of Korea and Jamaica: 58 years

The novel coronavirus pandemic has made this year one of the most memorable years in world history. Many countries are still struggling to cope with the adverse effects of the virus and the economic challenges, anxiety and devastation that emerged as a result, and is longing for relief. In all this uncertainty, Governments have been trying to cope and sustain adequate levels of normality to keep their countries afloat.

On the other hand, despite the unprecedented executive measures that have been taken across the world by many countries, there is also the other side of the pandemic, where governments work together and assist each other.

I am pleased to say that, again, the Republic of Korea and Jamaica have certainly demonstrated true friendship throughout this year and have remained united in our shared humanity since establishing diplomatic relations in 1962 — 58 years ago.

The Republic of Korea's COVID-19 response

Since my arrival in Jamaica in March of this year, and shortly after the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Jamaica, my Government has supported several initiatives to respond to the needs of Jamaica. In April this year, East-West Power of Korea donated to the Government of Jamaica testing kits for COVID-19 in the amount of US$ 200,000. The donation comprises of two testing equipment and testing kits for 7,500 tests. This donation significantly boosted Jamaica's testing ability, especially for the purpose of contact tracing.

Korea also provided humanitarian assistance in the form of goods equivalent to US$300,000 to the Government of Jamaica, that consisted of two ExiPrep 96Lite devices, RT-PCR test kits and automatic extraction kits (ExiPrep96DNA/RNA Extraction Kit), which will conduct 20,000 tests.

Additionally, Korea responded through the Korea International Corporation Agency (KOICA) and funded donations made by the KOICA Alumni Jamaica Chapter to several Jamaican institutions and charities.

Beneficiary institutions include the Catholic Mustard Seed Community to cope with COVID-19, Agape Heart Movement and Walford Lily Donald Foundation. Items funded were emergency supplies, COVID-19 prevention kits and financial assistance which amounted to approximately US$5,000.

Also, my embassy donated 100 COVID-19 kits to Icons of Annotto Bay charity organisation valued at US$ 1,700.

Jamaica and Korea — bilateral partners

The Korean Government has contributed significantly to Jamaica's current cadastral mapping capacity. This year my Government provided equipment valued at U$100,000, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KIOCA) for post-project management for the registration of lands. The items include three Leica TS07 total stations and tripod; three Leica CS20 field controllers; one Leica Viva GS16 GNSS RTK base and rover; a prism as well as other accessories.

Also, KOICA implemented the Cadastral Mapping and Land Registration Project in Jamaica from March 2011 to February 2014 and provided US$2.1-million funding for the project. For the above-mentioned period, over 1000 parcels of land were surveyed, and ordinary Jamaicans received titles for their lands in three parishes, namely, St Ann, St Mary, and Portland.

Cadastral mapping and land-titling is a major focus of the Government as part of the economic growth thrust. This contribution will add to the efficiency in land surveying and land registration activities at the National Land Agency.

Over the years, Korea has consistently boosted Jamaica's capacity. Korea stand with the People of Jamaica and will continue to support projects that will add to the advancement of Jamaica.

Agriculture is another area of importance to Jamaica and the Caribbean region, especially as it relates to food security and sustainable development. With the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, we have seen the importance of agriculture and the need to develop sustained supplies of food in times of major disruption in the global food chain.

Recently, I visited several farming communities in St James and St Elizabeth, and it was very evident that there are areas that Jamaica and Korea could cooperate, especially in research, development and training.

Korea looks forward to future cooperation with Jamaica and will continue our partnership of mutual benefit.

Career diplomat Baejin Lim is charge de affaires at the Korean Embassy in Jamaica