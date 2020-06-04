Requests for names, TRNs, and money

THE $400-million Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial ended on Friday, May 15, 2020 with the conviction of main accused 35-year-old Sanja Elliott, the corporation's former deputy superintendent of road and works; his wife, Tasha-gaye Goulbourne-Elliott; two former employees of the corporation, David Harris, secretary/manager and acting chief executive officer, and Kendale Roberts, temporary works overseer; as well as Dwayne Sibblies, a former employee of Sanja Elliott.

Those freed at the end of the trial were Sanja Elliott's mother, Myrtle Elliott, and former commercial bank teller Radcliffe McLean.

In January, Sanja Elliott's father and husband of Myrtle Elliott, Elwardo, was the first to be freed.

The charges included conspiracy to defraud, engaging in a transaction that involves criminal property, several counts of possession of criminal property, facilitating the retention of criminal property, obtaining money by means of false pretence, causing money to be paid out by forged documents, an act of corruption, and uttering forged documents.

The Crown's closing submission, prepared by prosecutors Channa Ormsby, Patrice Hickson, and Jamelia Simpson, as well as Kamesha Campbell, attorney on fiat from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, and presented to the court in the case against the seven.

Backing-Dating and Post-Dating Documents

[167] We submit that on an analysis of the text messages and the resulting documents (payment voucher, Manchester Parish Council invoices, contractor invoices and cheques) generated, these show that the participants in the scheme were engaged in the back-dating of invoices in an effort to account for the cheques generated after the messages sent.

For example (in exhibit 225), David Harris, on January 26, 2015, sent text message to Sanja Elliott “Aldane 400”, the payment voucher and MPC invoice are dated January 22, 2015 and the contractor invoice dated January 20, 2015 (exhibit 61) and the cheque dated January 30, 2015 (exhibit 142). We ask that the court reject the assertion that this was a process of following up on payment for work done. The court recalls the evidence of all the witnesses as to fact, who indicated that they were not employed by the council to perform the work stated in the exhibits and did not submit the contractor invoices.

[168] The Crown submits that the act of post-dating signifies intent to get some unfair advantage. Had work been legitimately done there would be no need to affix a date for payment later than that which should be stated. The Crown invites the court to find that this instruction was given by Mr Harris because he was the financial regulator in the scheme and he was fully aware of the different measures to disguise these improprieties.

[169] The Crown invites the court to find that situations where participants in the criminal enterprise instruct another to back-date documents is indicative of their criminal purpose and directly go to their knowledge of this criminal enterprise. It is open to the court to infer from the circumstance of exchanges regarding backing-dating of documents, if the court so finds, that they were acting in concert with each other to further their criminal purpose.

Arbitrariness

[170] The fact that names, taxpayer registration number (TRN) and amounts are readily available on demand and are sent with the request to generate bills without any description of the work done or the specific area within the division where the alleged work was done, further support their knowledge of this criminal enterprise. This modus operandi conflicts with the established process described by Miss Althea Hall, Miss Ramsay and Mr Facey, that requires the works overseer to go into the field with the contractor to assess the scope of work and negotiate an estimate of the value.

For example, these exchanges between Sanja Elliott and WhatsApp handle “Kendale”:

Message 1:

a. Sent message saying: “which name”

b. Sent message saying: “Jus find one”

c.Sent message saying: “which name”

d. Sent message saying: “find one”

Message 2:

e. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “Need 3M bills”

f. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “And 150k”

g. @s.whatsapp.net Kendale: “bushing”

h. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “Tamesha, tyrone, sibblies, owen, heron, Mervin, Robert”

Message 3:

i. @s.whatsapp.net Kendale: “Which names”

j. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “Dave smith n tyrone”

k. @s.whatsapp.net Kendale : “Smith trn”

l. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “U nuh hav it man”

m. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “U use it last week”

n. @s.whatsapp.net Kendale : “For royal flat”

o. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “Yes”

Message 4:

a. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “Yow do 1.6M worth of bills 4 tmr”

b. @s.whatsapp.net Kendale: “What kind”

c. @s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “Bushing”

d. @s.whatsapp.net Kendale: “ok”

In Message 5 a number of names and TRNs are sent which the Observer will not publish. However, the conversation also ran thus:

@s.whatsapp.net Kendale: “Text me tiana trn”

@s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “MI nuh have it”.

Observer note: After this, a number followed by four names and TRNs are sent, to which the following message is sent.

@s.whatsapp.net Kendale: “u get names quick”

Observer note: After this, six names and TRNs are sent.

Then the following:

@s.whatsapp.net Kendale: “Need more names”

@s.whatsapp.net Elliott: “How much?”

@s.whatsapp.net Kendale: “6”

[171] The content and context of the messages outlined above paint a true picture for the court of the random and arbitrary manner in which cheques are generated in this criminal enterprise. It is submitted that the messages tend to support the position of the Crown that, if Mr Roberts was carrying out the legitimate process described by Miss Hall there would be no need for Mr Elliott to be providing him with name, TRN and sums. He would have in his possession a legitimate contractor invoice submitted and signed by the named contractor. Why would he be telling Mr Elliott he needs more names? We submit that the act of him asking Mr Elliott for names is a feature of the scheme and indicative of the random and arbitrary manner in which billing documents are generated.

We also ask the court to take judicial note of Mr Roberts' response to Mr Elliott, saying that he found names quick. It is submitted that this highlights another feature of this scheme, which is, the recycling of names of purported contractors.

Personal Benefit or Calculated Interest

[172] It is evident that the participants in the scheme which defrauded the council of millions of dollars benefited from their criminality and in so doing were conscious of the need to avoid scrutiny and detection. The calculated benefit and mode of operation are illustrated in a few of the messages listed below.

Exchange between Sanja Elliott and “Kendale”

a. 12.09.2015: Sent message saying: “Find a next name n put 50 for uself”

Exchange between David Harris and Sanja Elliott

b. 3.24.2015: Sent message saying: “Lets try see if I can squeeze $1.2 next week from that reimbursement. Do $800 from beauty and $400 PRF. Can prepare for next Friday”

c. 3.27.2015: David Harris to Sanja Elliott sent message saying: “New arrangement for program - $1.2m weekly from PRF maximum and $2.7m main account beauty. Fluctuate from $250,000 to $450,000. No two cheque for same person same week or one in PRF acc and one in beauty.

d. 3.27.2015: David Harris to Sanja Elliott sent message saying: “I need the bills to put on weekly and draw the cheques and release to you when we can facilitate even before draw come. Other $2M from PRF go thru as usual”

[173] The Crown submits that implicit in these messages is the calculated nature of the participants Harris and Elliott. Mr Harris, by his own admission in his unsworn statement, indicated that “once cheques are signed, Miss Christie proceeds to generate a payment register which is handed with the cheques to the cashier, and it is there that the disbursement of cheques would take place at the council”. What is his rational for drawing cheques and releasing to Mr Elliott before the “draw come”?

[174] The Crown invites the court to find that by use of the words “draw come”, Mr Harris was referring to money to be allocated to the council. The Crown invites the court to find that this process spoken of by Mr Harris is a part of the formula in their plan to fleece the council of millions of dollars. It goes directly to their knowledge and intent to defraud.

